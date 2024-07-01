Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Increases By 48.0%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the May 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.92. 156,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,290. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.0603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 11.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 440,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,250.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

