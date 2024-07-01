Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Drops By 9.7%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 617,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 30.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 536,393 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 966,163 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 33.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 279,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 164,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,533. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.43 million, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

