Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Expands By 51.8%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

FOF opened at $11.95 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.