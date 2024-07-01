Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Expands By 51.8%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
FOF opened at $11.95 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
