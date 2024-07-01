Short Interest in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Declines By 14.4%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,900 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 905,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 18.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

