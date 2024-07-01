Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Drops By 33.9%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment accounts for 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVD Equipment in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 1.5 %

CVV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,398. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Further Reading

