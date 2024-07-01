Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Drops By 10.8%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 656,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 308.4 days.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF remained flat at $5.32 during trading hours on Monday. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

Extendicare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -185.01%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

