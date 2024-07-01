Short Interest in Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Decreases By 11.1%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLGZY remained flat at $9.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Flughafen Zürich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It operates through Aviation; Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM); User Fees; Air Security; Access Fees; Noise; Non-Regulated Business; and International segments. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for PRM; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

