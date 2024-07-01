Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expands By 11.5%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,799. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FULT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fulton Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 145,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.