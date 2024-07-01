Short Interest in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Drops By 14.6%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 31st total of 6,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 941,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 758,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,762. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

