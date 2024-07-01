Short Interest in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Drops By 12.9%

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 203,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

LCNB Stock Performance

LCNB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.66. 4,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,686. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $193.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. LCNB has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LCNB

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 95.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in LCNB by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 31,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in LCNB by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in LCNB by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.