Short Interest in Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Declines By 13.2%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Mandalay Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNDJF traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.57. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599. Mandalay Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.40.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits, as well as other base metal. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 1,219 hectares located in Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine covering an area of 12,949 located in Skelleftea, Sweden.

