Short Interest in Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Declines By 13.2%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Mandalay Resources Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNDJF traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.57. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599. Mandalay Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.40.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
