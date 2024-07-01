Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Expands By 47.4%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,238,600 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 2,876,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 543.4 days.

PCCW Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:PCWLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. PCCW has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

PCCW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.2848 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

