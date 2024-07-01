Short Interest in Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Expands By 19.4%

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pervasip Stock Down 25.0 %

Pervasip stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. 85,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,206,479. Pervasip has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Pervasip Company Profile

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

