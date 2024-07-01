Short Interest in Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Expands By 19.4%

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pervasip Stock Down 25.0 %
Pervasip stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. 85,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,206,479. Pervasip has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Pervasip Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pervasip
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.