Short Interest in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Expands By 31.1%

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

PodcastOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. 19,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. PodcastOne has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.80.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 108.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PodcastOne will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PodcastOne news, Director D Jonathan Merriman bought 22,000 shares of PodcastOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,839 shares in the company, valued at $99,136.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 76,539 shares of company stock valued at $142,726 over the last three months.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

