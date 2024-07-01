Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Grows By 20.0%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Prada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. Prada has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Get Prada alerts:

About Prada

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.