Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Grows By 20.0%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Prada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. Prada has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $17.05.
About Prada
