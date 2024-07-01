Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Decreases By 26.8%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIB. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $575,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 132.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,435,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BIB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.05. 5,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,668. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $62.57.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

