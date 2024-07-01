Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Decreases By 26.8%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIB. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $575,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 132.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,435,000.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ BIB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.05. 5,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,668. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $62.57.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.