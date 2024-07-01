Short Interest in Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Declines By 13.5%

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 871,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of RELOF stock remained flat at C$15.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. Relo Group has a 12-month low of C$15.39 and a 12-month high of C$15.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.39.

Relo Group, Inc engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services.

