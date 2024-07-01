Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Declines By 19.3%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Roscan Gold Price Performance
RCGCF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,840. Roscan Gold has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
