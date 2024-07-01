Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Declines By 19.3%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

RCGCF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,840. Roscan Gold has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

