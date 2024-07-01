Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Grows By 30.2%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,300 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 384,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.592 dividend. This is a boost from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th.
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.
