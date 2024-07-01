Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Grows By 30.2%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,300 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 384,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Safran alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Safran

Safran Stock Performance

Safran Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. Safran has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $59.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.592 dividend. This is a boost from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th.

Safran Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.