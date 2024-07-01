Short Interest in Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Rises By 37.2%

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SLOIF remained flat at $103.60 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.00. Soitec has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $180.20.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Soitec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

