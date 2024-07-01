Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Rises By 45.2%

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of SSSSL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.12. 1,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $24.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

