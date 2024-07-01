Short Interest in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Drops By 14.4%

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 12,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,731.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,731.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $672,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,502,000 after acquiring an additional 744,721 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 222,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TEGNA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,986 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $7,477,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in TEGNA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,056,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 130,960 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.89. 2,783,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,135. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

