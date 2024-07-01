Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Siegfried Price Performance

Shares of Siegfried stock remained flat at $965.00 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $985.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $940.01. Siegfried has a 1-year low of $965.00 and a 1-year high of $965.00.

Siegfried Company Profile

Siegfried Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished dosage forms to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical and analytical development, process and analytical transfer, commercial manufacturing and packaging, and scale-up and clinical trial material production services.

