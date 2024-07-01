Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Siegfried Price Performance
Shares of Siegfried stock remained flat at $965.00 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $985.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $940.01. Siegfried has a 1-year low of $965.00 and a 1-year high of $965.00.
Siegfried Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siegfried
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Siegfried Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siegfried and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.