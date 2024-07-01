Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

SLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

NASDAQ SLN opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $568.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,862,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 290,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $13,575,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

