Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,544 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $30.84. 31,243,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,723,953. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

