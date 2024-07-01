Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Buys 850 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in AT&T by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 186,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 987,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 125,672 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.98. 33,256,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,884,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

