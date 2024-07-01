Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.56. The stock had a trading volume of 569,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,634. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $120.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

