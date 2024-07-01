Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $12.86 on Monday, hitting $360.77. 1,456,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,528. The firm has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.