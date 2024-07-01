SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000976 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $764.88 million and approximately $18.22 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,895.96 or 0.99910494 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012527 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00075675 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,244,531,348 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,565,804.3938193 with 1,287,503,952.8480132 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61172335 USD and is up 7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $44,943,879.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

