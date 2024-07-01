Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sinopharm Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

Sinopharm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Sinopharm Group’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

