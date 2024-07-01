Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Snam Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS SNMRY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,931. Snam has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.
About Snam
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snam
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.