Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Snam Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS SNMRY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,931. Snam has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

