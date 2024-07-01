Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 547,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.1 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS SKHCF traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $18.19. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

