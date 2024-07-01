Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Up 54.3% in June

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 261,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Sonim Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SONM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.99. 447,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,962. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.57. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.19.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.
