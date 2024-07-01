Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (SOMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Southern Michigan Bancorp stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

Get Southern Michigan Bancorp alerts:

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.