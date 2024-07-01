SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $125.98. 216,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,403. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.49. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.92.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

