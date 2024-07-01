SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 48,218 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 161% compared to the typical volume of 18,463 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90,832 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 199,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,439,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $7,205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $145.67. 1,431,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,371. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.30. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $162.49.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.