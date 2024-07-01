Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 22,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $1,252,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,534.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 198,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,558. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $22,332,000. Bwcp LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 42.7% in the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 290,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 87,052 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 26.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 221,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

