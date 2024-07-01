SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Up 53.8% in June

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SSE Stock Performance

Shares of SSEZY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. 43,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4684 per share. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.