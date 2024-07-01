Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Shares of Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.78 ($0.10), with a volume of 141766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.30 ($0.09).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Star Energy Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 66 ($0.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £10.03 million, a P/E ratio of -190.48 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06.

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

