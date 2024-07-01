StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

StealthGas Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of GASS stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $7.67. 175,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.20. StealthGas has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $277.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

