Steele Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,699 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

