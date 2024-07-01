Steele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 154,109 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1,729.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,109 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.6% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $27,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $860,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $671,392,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.98. 6,811,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,068,506. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
