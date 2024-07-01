Steele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,657 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $171,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $548.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,906,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,140. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.05. The company has a market capitalization of $473.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.