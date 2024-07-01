Steele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,657 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $171,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $548.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,906,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,140. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.05. The company has a market capitalization of $473.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
