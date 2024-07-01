Steele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,515 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ADE LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $118.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,729. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

