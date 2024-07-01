Steele Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steele Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after acquiring an additional 892,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.69 on Monday, hitting $186.70. 8,972,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.05. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

