Steele Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,202 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,202 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $64.12. 5,417,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $64.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

