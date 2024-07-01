Steele Capital Management Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.27. 202,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,048. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

