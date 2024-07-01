Steele Capital Management Inc. Takes $341,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.75. 230,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,069. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.34. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.