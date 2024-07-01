STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,288 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.12% of STERIS worth $26,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in STERIS by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in STERIS by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Down 0.5 %

STE traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $218.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,209. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.24.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

