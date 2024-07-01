Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 2.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.95. 2,380,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,133. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

